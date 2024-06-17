The Radio Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024 Officially Revealed

The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced the class of 2024 who will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Inductees for 2024 were selected by a voting panel of more than 900 industry professionals, while two inductees were selected by secret ballot by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. The confidential ballot was conducted by Votem.com and overseen by Miller Kaplan’s Andrew Rosen.

THE 2024 RADIO HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES ARE:

The Crook & Chase Countdown (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase)

Lee Harris

Phil Hendrie

Jaime Jarrin

Kraig Kitchin

Barry Mayo

Mary McCoy

Matt Siegel

“The Radio Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members that have made a lasting impact on the industry. This class, like the ones before it, exemplifies the highest standards of excellence that radio broadcasters have upheld throughout radio’s rich history, making this medium so special to generations of listeners. These individuals have entertained, informed, and enriched listeners with their special talents, and it is an honor to recognize them as the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2024,” said Dennis Green, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations to each of our inductees this year on this well-deserved recognition. I am grateful to the members of the Nominating Committee for presenting a diverse and inclusive group of nominees again this year for industry consideration.” He added: “Co-Chairmen Dennis Green and Kraig Kitchin are providing excellent leadership in involving so many industry voices to this annual induction process. I am appreciative of their many years of service and leadership,” added David Plier, Chairman, The Museum of Broadcast Communications.