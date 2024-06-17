Reggaetón Star Don Omar Shares Cancer Diagnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — Reggaetón icon Don Omar took to social media on Monday to share that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

In an Instagram post, Omar shared an image of a hospital wristband from OrlandoHealth along with the caption: “Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer. Good intentions are well received. See you soon.”

Omar did not share additional details about his diagnosis and reps for the 46-year-old reggaetón star did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Considered one of the pioneers of modern Reggaetón, Omar broke internationally with the release of his debut studio album The Last Don in 2023. Since then, he’s continued to release hits, including “King of Kings” (2006), “iDon” (2009), and “Meet The Orphans” (2010).

Omar has also ventured into acting, with roles in high-profile films such as “Fast & Furious” (2009) and “Fast Five” (2011), where he played the role of Rico Santos.