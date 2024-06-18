Ottawa Bluefest Adds A Day For 2024 With Headliner Jelly Roll

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Ottawa Bluesfest announced that the annual music festival has expanded its content lineup for 2024 with an additional day, featuring headliner Jelly Roll.

According to Bluesfest, Jelly Roll will headline the festival’s RBC Stage on July 9th, which will become the official starting day of the festival’s second weekend, instead of July 10th, making for ten days of programming from Bluefest this year.

“When the opportunity to bring in Jelly Roll surfaced, we jumped on it,” says Ottawa Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan. “He has an amazing story, and he’s a great performer.”

Along withg Jelly Roll, Ottawa Bluesfest’s additional day will also see a performance from American musician, singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and record producer Shaboozey who will perform in direct support for Jelly Roll.