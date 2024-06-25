DEAG Partners With Germany’s Black Mamba Event & Marketing GmbH

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German live entertainment company DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) announced it is expanding its focus on the European festival space through a new partnership with Black Mamba Event & Marketing GmbH.

Black Mamba is best known for producing the long-running EDM festival Sputnik Spring Break, which takes place annually in June on the Pouch Peninsula in Eastern Germany.

The partnership further expands DEAG’s reach in the EDM/Dance segment and joins existing festival formats such as Airbeat One, MAYDAY, NATURE ONE, Indian Spirit, Syndicate, Ruhr in Love, Toxicator and the Kessel Festival in Stuttgart which collectively, attracts more than 250,000 fans a year.

Sputnik Spring Break has been taking place since 2008 and is now one of the largest festivals in eastern Germany, drawing around 30,000 visitors to Pouch every year.

The 2024 edition of the festival took place from May 17-20 and was completely sold out this year with headliners such as Cro, Scooter, Nina Chuba, Tream and Timmy Trumpet.

“We are delighted to have found a strong cooperation partner in our segment in DEAG. Together, we will continuously improve our festival for our guests and use the network within the Group featuring other strong festivals and the experienced team for further expansion,” said Rico Tietze, Managing Director of Black Mamba Event & Marketing.

Christian Diekmann, CEO National of DEAG, added: “With its extremely attractive location and open music program, Sputnik Spring Break is one of the most successful festivals in East Germany and has been established for 15 years. I am really looking forward to the intensive cooperation with our new partners, who will contribute a lot to the realization of our goals and strategy in the festival sector through their experience and understanding.”