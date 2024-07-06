Danny Awards To Honor Musicians With Disabilities: Submit Now!

(HYPEBOT) – The Danny Awards will honor musicians with disabilities, and its sponsor, the Daniel’s Music Foundation, is dedicated to promoting disability awareness and enhancing music accessibility through community-based initiatives.

by MIA MARQUEZ of The Daily Rind

We are thrilled to announce that The Danny Awards, presented by Daniel’s Music Foundation, are now accepting submissions for the 5th annual awards, set to take place on October 19, 2024, at Town Hall in New York City.

Daniel’s Music Foundation is dedicated to promoting Disability Awareness and enhancing music accessibility through community-based initiatives. Each year, Daniel’s Music Foundation selects 10 exceptional musicians from around the world to perform at the Danny Awards in New York City to showcase the talent and creativity that is flourishing within the community of musicians with disabilities.

Award recipients will receive recognition, a cash prize, and a weekend in New York City! In order to apply, you must submit a video of you or your group/band performing an original song or cover. The selected judges will choose 10 award recipients to receive the organization’s honors.

How To Submit

Complete your application here by midnight ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 .

Don't miss your chance to perform live in New York City at the 5th Annual Danny Awards! Visit their website to learn more about how to apply and the amazing work Daniel's Music Foundation is doing to advance accessibility in the arts!