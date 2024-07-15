Nominations Are Open For Production Futures’ 2024 Breakthrough Talent Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Production Futures, an organization that fosters the next generation of music industry pros, announced that nominations are now open for the 2024 edition of its Breakthrough Talent Awards.

The awards recognize the achievement of young professionals across the production industries and this year will include twenty-one different categories

“We’re excited to be opening the nominations for the Breakthrough Talent Awards for 2024. The Awards will once again be centered on ‘access and opportunity’ with winners’ prizes going beyond the traditional ‘glass trophy’ to include mentoring sessions with our judges and sponsors, who are leading industry professionals. We ask companies, colleges and colleagues to put forward nominations and also encourage young people who are active within the production sector to nominate themselves,” stated Hannah Eakins of Production Futures.

Sponsors of the Breakthrough Talent Award include Neg Earth, one of the leading independent lighting, rigging, and control suppliers for the UK land Europe, and Integrated Systems Events (ISE), organizer and manager of business-to-business events for the professional audiovisual, electronic systems integration and IT industries.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Breakthrough Talent awards this year, as we believe in nurturing and developing young talent here at Neg Earth Lights. Working closely with Production Futures we are contributing to growth and innovation within the industry by running the Next Gen placement program, which creates opportunities for young people to gain real-life work experience, during which they can contribute to an already successful team. We recognize the importance of passing on knowledge, experience, and opportunities to ensure a thriving and sustainable production community for years to come,” said Neg Earth’s Head of Marketing, Anna Gould.

“We are delighted to be working with Production Futures for ISE 2025. Showing young people how they can build a career in the live event space is an exciting addition to our show and is a further demonstration of our commitment to building the profile of the live events community within Integrated Systems Europe. I’m sure that this new partnership will prove beneficial for both attendees and exhibitors,” added ISE’s Mike Blackman.

Nominations for this year’s awards can be submitted at: https://awards.productionfutures.com/live/en/page/categories