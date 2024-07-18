Activist Artists Management Names Karly Brecher To Management Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Activist Artists Management, a leading management firm, has announced the addition of Karly Brecher as an Artist Manager. Brecher is based out of Activist’s Los Angeles office, where she works with The Pretty Reckless and other artists on the firm’s roster.

“Karly brings a decade of experience and a proven track record handling day-to-day responsibilities and branding for an eclectic group of global artists,” said Activist Founding Partner Bernie Cahill. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our music team.”

Before joining Activist, Brecher held positions at Scooter Braun Projects/HYBE and Laffitte Management Group. She has worked with a diverse roster of artists, including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Usher and Chris Cornell.

Brecher was raised in New York and graduated from Syracuse University’s Bandier Program with a degree in Recorded and Allied Entertainment Industries and a minor in Marketing.

Activist Artists Management is a full-service management, integrated media and advisory firm with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Atlanta. Clients include Young the Giant, The Lumineers, Bobby Weir, Dwight Yoakam, Brittney Spencer and more.