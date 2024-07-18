Warner Chappell Music And 300 Entertainment Partner In Publishing Venture

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – 300 Publishing, the publishing division of Warner Music Group (WMG) label 300 Entertainment (3EE), is joining forces with Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global publishing arm of WMG, to sign both emerging and established songwriters jointly. The new venture includes signings with hitmakers such as 300 Publishing flagship signee Sean Momberger, who co-produced Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking “Not Like Us,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as Jack Harlow’s multi-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, “Lovin’ On Me.”

The venture will be spearheaded by 300 Publishing Vice President Jenn Essiembre, who said, “It all starts with a song. At 300 Publishing, we’re fiercely committed to songwriter development and building careers from the ground up. I’m honored that Kevin has entrusted me to spearhead this business, and am looking forward to working with the team at Warner Chappell to supercharge our offering.”

Added 3EE Chairman and CEO Kevin Liles, “Jenn has been instrumental in developing 300 Publishing and is the only person I’d want steering this ship – she’s a force in the industry and has already made a huge impact with top-tier signings and No. 1 hits. Keeping it in the WMG family and partnering with the world-class WCM led by Guy and Carianne was an obvious choice for us. They’re the best in the business, and together, we’ll expand our ability to deliver for our writers and producers. Rayna [Bass, 300 Entertainment Co-President], Selim [Bouab, 300 Entertainment Co-President], and I are committed to establishing a first-class eco-system to serve the creative community. Our value proposition is that we are #biggerfamilybusiness.”

WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot and Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall said: “We’ve been impressed with 300 and the work Kevin and team are doing to support artists and champion their music in bold new ways. We share a similar mindset at Warner Chappell and believe in doing things differently and carving our path, so joining such an impactful team marks the beginning of a strong partnership. We look forward to all the great songwriters and artists we’ll sign and develop together.”

Roster highlights include Maria Becerra, who signed up with WCM last year in partnership with 300 Publishing. One of Latin’s leading voices, boasting over 23 million listeners on Spotify, Becerra has quickly become one of the most-listened-to-female Latin artists globally. 300 Publishing’s growing roster also features 1st Class (Anycia, BabyDrill, Karrahbooo, DaBaby), Jumbo Sounds (2Rare, Philly Goats, Lay Bankz, D STURDY), Spencer Jordan (Knox, GAYLE, Braden Bales), and Will Power (Coi Leray, Flo Milli, Gloss Up, Lakeyah), in addition to artists such as YNW Melly, No Savage, OMB Peezy, and Lil Keed.

In the last year, 300 Publishing signees have co-written or co-produced music for Drake, Jack Harlow, Metro Boomin, Doja Cat, Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Babyface, Nicki Minaj, YG, Tyga, Quavo, Flo Milli, Offset, Don Toliver, Hunxho, and more.