Peso Pluma Cancels Florida Shows And Donates To Hurricane Relief

FLORIDA (CelebrityAccess) – Peso Pluma has canceled his upcoming Florida concerts due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton. The Mexican superstar, who is currently on his Exodo Tour 2024, announced on Friday (October 11) that his shows at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on October 16 and Miami’s Kaseya Center on October 17 will no longer take place. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster (TM) will be automatically refunded.

In a statement from Pluma’s representatives, it was shared: “Due to the natural disasters affecting the communities of Florida, Peso Pluma has announced today that he will cancel his Tampa and Miami Exodo Tour shows to stand in solidarity with those affected by the recent hurricanes that impacted the state.” The artist, alongside his label Double P Records and management company Prajin Parlay Inc., has also donated funds to local hurricane relief organizations, although specific organizations were not mentioned.

Pluma’s Exodo Tour has included over 35 shows across North America, with major stops in cities like New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, and San Diego. The 25-year-old’s career has skyrocketed, with 32 songs hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year alone. His album Génesis made history, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200—the highest for a regional Mexican album. Pluma also secured his first Grammy earlier this year for Génesis, winning Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano).