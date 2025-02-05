Warner Chappell Music Signs Global Administrative Deal With Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed a global administration deal with Luke Steele, singer/songwriter from the Australian electronic duo Empire of the Sun. Known for their signature style, the multi-platinum group has won eight ARIA Awards, two APRA Awards, and an APRA Billions Award. They have sold over 5.5 million albums and had 7.6 billion streams globally. Their 2024 album Ask That God solidified their standing, and the duo is now preparing for their world tour, which starts February 8, 2025, in Australia.

Steele, also a successful solo artist, has collaborated with major artists like Jay-Z and Beyoncé and released music with his former band, The Sleepy Jackson. Guy Moot, WCM’s Co-Chair and CEO, praised Steele’s talent: “As one of Australia’s most influential and successful musical talents, he’s consistently pushed boundaries and delivered groundbreaking work.” Dan Rosen, WMG’s President for Australasia, echoed the excitement, calling it a pivotal moment in Steele’s career.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, and raised in Perth, Australia, Steele’s music career took off in the 90s with The Sleepy Jackson before co-founding Empire of the Sun with Nick Littlemore in 2008. Their debut album, Walking On A Dream, became a global hit, followed by the success of Ice On The Dune and Two Vines. Last year, they released their fourth studio album Ask That God, and the band continues to capture audiences worldwide with hits like “Changes” and “Cherry Blossom.”