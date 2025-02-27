The Lovin’ Spoonful Sign A Booking Deal With Bi-Coastal Productions

(CelebrityAccess) — Classic rock icons The Lovin’ Spoonful have signed a booking deal with the entertainment agency Bi-Coastal Productions.

Formed in New York’s Greenwich Village by John Sebastian, Steve Boone, Joe Butler and Zal Yanovsky in 1965, the group quickly developed a reputation as the ‘American Beatles.’

The band is known for their catalog of seminal hits that include Do You Believe in Magic,” “Daydream,” “Younger Girl,” “Summer in the City,” “Rain on the Roof,” “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice,” “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind,” “Nashville Cats,” “Six O’Clock,” “Darling Be Home Soon,” and “She’s Still a Mystery (to Me).”

Today the touring band current lineup includes founding member Steve Boone, Jeff Alan Ross (Peter Asher), Rob Bonfiglio (The Beach Boys/Brian Wilson Band/Wilson Phillips), Mike Arturi (30-year band member) and Bill Cinque (Neil Diamond).

“The Spoonful’s fun-filled show features a dozen immediately recognizable hit songs that celebrate their sunny, electrified, groundbreaking blend of hook-driven harmony vocals mixed with a dose of rock & roll, blues, and jug band music, making their dynamic show perfect for performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, casinos, private events, wineries, and cruise lines,” states BiCoastal’s responsible Agent Art Benson.

The Lovin Spoonful is managed by Jim Della Croce at Pathfinder Management.