Two Arrested In StubHub Ticket Scam

NEW YORK (VIP-NEWS) — New York prosecutors have arrested two individuals accused of orchestrating a $600,000 ticket fraud scheme that exploited a vulnerability in StubHub’s system.

One of the suspects, Tyrone Rose, was an employee at the Jamaican offices of Sutherland Global Services, a customer service vendor for StubHub. Prosecutors say Rose and his co-conspirators used their access to redirect ticket URLs and resell them for profit.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Rose and Shamara P. Simmons, along with an unidentified accomplice, targeted high-profile events, including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Adele and Ed Sheeran concerts, NBA games, and the U.S. Open.

The scam reportedly involved stealing tickets before they were delivered to buyers and reselling them at marked-up prices.

StubHub, which is reportedly considering an IPO, has been quick to stress that it identified and shut down the fraud. “Upon discovering this criminal scheme, we immediately reported it to the third-party customer service vendor, Sutherland Global Services, as well as to the Queens District Attorney’s Office and Jamaican law enforcement.

The individuals involved, employees of SGS, exploited a system vulnerability to fraudulently resell tickets. They were swiftly identified and terminated. We appreciate the efforts of District Attorney Melinda Katz and law enforcement in bringing these individuals to justice”. said Mark Streams, StubHub’s Chief Legal Officer. He added that the individuals involved were terminated and that StubHub has since refunded affected customers and strengthened security measures.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about fraud in the secondary ticketing market, which remains controversial among artists, promoters, and consumer rights groups.

While platforms like StubHub argue they offer protection against ticket scams, this case presents a challenge to that claim, particularly as the company eyes a public offering.