ATC Group Acquires A Stake In Easy Life Entertainment

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — All Things Considered (ATC) Group announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Easy Life Entertainment, a record label and music management company.

Led by the noted music manager and label executive Jamie Osman, Esy Life Entertainment includes Real Life Management, Easy Life Records and Turn the Page PR. Founded in 2014, East Life has established itself as a leading independent record label in the UK’s music scene.

As part of the deal, which sees ATC acquire a 75% in Easy Life, ATC will gain new opportunities to cross-sell additional integrated services across an enlarged customer base, such as representation, live events, and merchandising, along with other potential revenue streams.

Included in the deal are 300 masters, 11 new management clients, and an extended music promotions portfolio, increasing ATC’s ability to provide end-to-end support for artists, the company said.

“We are excited to welcome Easy Life Entertainment to the Group. Jamie is well respected in the industry and brings considerable experience and an extensive network of client and industry relationships. The acquisition adds a meaningful revenue stream to the business through predictable, recurring music royalty income. In addition, by expanding our service offering, we have strengthened our ability to support artists at every stage of their careers, further solidifying our position as a fully integrated music company,” stated Adam Driscoll, CEO of ATC.