GEMA Distributed €1.13 Billion In 2024

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — GEMA, the German performance rights society, announced its financial results for 2024, reporting overall revenue of EUR 1.33 billion for the period—an increase of 4.3% year-on-year.

GEMA also reported that distributions in 2024 rose to EUR 1.13 billion, benefiting approximately 98,000 creators, with a reduced cost rate of 14.9% compared to the previous year.

According to GEMA, the live sector remained a key driver of these results, with 249,610 concerts held in Germany in 2024, drawing a total of 69.87 million attendees (as of 4 April 2025).

Revenues from the public performance sector rose significantly by 13.1% to EUR 502.0 million (2023: EUR 444.0 million). The boom in live shows contributed to an increase of EUR 28.2 million in performance-sector revenues, bringing the total to EUR 194.9 million in 2024, up from EUR 166.8 million in 2023.

Online business remained stable, with revenue nearly unchanged at EUR 310.1 million for 2024 (2023: EUR 310.3 million). Collections from radio and television increased slightly to EUR 308.4 million, a rise of 1.2%.

“2024 was marked by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and disruptive technological developments. In this environment, GEMA demonstrated stability—financially, organizationally, and culturally. We were able to distribute over EUR 1.13 billion to our members. This is not only an economic achievement but also an expression of our responsibility towards music creators in Germany and around the world,” said GEMA CEO Dr. Tobias Holzmüller. “At the same time, we remain firmly committed to fair rules for the digital use of music—including in relation to major platforms and AI providers. Creativity needs protection, and copyright remains a fundamental pillar of our culture. We will continue to help shape that protection with innovative foresight and our strong advocacy for legal clarity.”

“We have a solid financial foundation. Despite inflation-related challenges, we were able to reduce the cost rate to 14.9%. We are not yet where we want to be in international comparison, but we are on the right track,” added Lorenzo Colombini, Chief Financial Officer. “The result clearly shows that GEMA works efficiently and is consistently improving and digitizing its processes. Furthermore, we are investing in new services and technologies to ensure we remain fit for the market and meet the expectations of our members and customers in the future.”