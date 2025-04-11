FRANKFORT, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with Kentucky Venues to keep the Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life music festivals at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville for the next decade.

The deal follows the recent passage by the Kentucky General Assembly of legislation offering tax rebates for music festivals in Louisville and Lexington that run for at least two consecutive days and draw at least 60,000 attendees. The rebate allows eligible events to receive half of the state sales tax generated from ticket, camping, parking, and concession sales during the festivals.

Included in the new agreement is a 10-year lease securing access to the festival grounds, with provisions for future property upgrades. It also includes a commitment of annual financial support from tourism and hospitality partners to assist in marketing efforts aimed at promoting the festivals and attracting out-of-town visitors.

The deal further includes provisions for the creation of a Festival Host Committee, which will foster community engagement and highlight Louisville’s cultural offerings.

“Louisville, KY has become an integral part of who we are, and we are excited to strengthen our connection by partnering with the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the next 10 years. Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life have truly found their home here, representing the incredible collaboration and spirit we’ve fostered over the past decade. This partnership is about more than just festivals; it’s about investing in a community that has welcomed us with open arms,” stated DWP founder Danny Wimmer.

“This 10-year commitment with Danny Wimmer Presents is a major win for Kentucky. It brings long-term economic impact to Louisville, drives growth for Kentucky Venues, and gives us a powerful platform to showcase the very best our state has to offer—from our music and culture to our hospitality and local businesses. We’re excited to see this partnership continue to grow and elevate Kentucky on the national stage,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell.

“Cheers to 10 more years of music festivals known throughout the country and the world. Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life celebrate Kentucky’s culture and bring people together through music. Thanks to Danny Wimmer for making Louisville his new Kentucky home for another decade,” added Governor Andy Beshear.