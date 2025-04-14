The Country Music Association Announces Its Inaugural Group Of 15 Member Ambassadors

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the launch of its CMA Member Ambassador Program, a new initiative designed to foster connections across the country music industry.

Drawn from a diverse range of roles and experiences within the music business, CMA Ambassadors will help recruit new CMA members, promote CMA initiatives, and raise the organization’s profile.

“This program is about investing in the people who make our industry stronger—those who lead by example, give back, and help elevate others,” said Tiffany Kerns, CMA Senior Vice President, Industry Relations & Philanthropy. “Our Ambassadors embody what it means to build community, and we’re proud to partner with them as they help shape the future of CMA and country music.”

As the initiative makes its debut, the CMA announced the first slate of fifteen ambassadors.

The inaugural CMA Member Ambassadors are: