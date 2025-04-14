Stevie Nicks Announces Additional U.S. Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks, the vocalist of the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, announced plans for a new round of North American shows for 2025.

Produced by live Nation, the new round of shows kicks off at Boston’s TD Garden on August 12, and extending through November 15th when it is scheduled to wrap at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Additional shows are set for Toronto, Tampa, Las Vegas, and more. Nicks is also lined up for a series of stadium shows with Billy Joel in the fall.

General on sale begins Friday, April 18 at 10 AM.

STEVIE NICKS 2025 TOUR DATES:

^Tickets on Sale Friday, April 18

Tue Aug 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

Fri Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena^

Tue Aug 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^

Sat Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center^

Wed Aug 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena^

Sat Aug 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Tue Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^

Sat Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena^

Wed Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^

* With Billy Joel, On Sale Now

Fri Aug 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

Sat Oct 04 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

Sat Oct 18 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome*

Sat Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field*