The Chainsmokers, Lizzo To Headline SiriusXM’s Opening Drive Super Concert Series

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — As part of the festivities surrounding the lead-up to this year’s Super Bowl, satellite broadcaster SiriusXM announced they are hosting two free concerts in Miami featuring Lizzo and the Chainsmokers.

The two back-to-back concerts, presented by Pandora, will see The Chainsmokers perform at the Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater on January 29th, with Lizzo taking the stage the following night on Thursday, January 30th.

These exclusive will be open to Pandora listeners and SiriusXM subscribers who are age 21 and over.

As well, the concerts will be broadcast live on SiriusXM and Pandora with both shows slated to start at 9 PM EST.

“In a city known for big events, Pandora and SiriusXM will proudly present two of the biggest, can’t-miss shows of the week in our Opening Drive Super Concert Series. We are very excited to bring these stellar artists to both our live audiences in Miami Beach and to millions of listeners nationwide,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “The Chainsmokers and Lizzo are at the top of their game. These are the one-of-a-kind experiences and performances that our listeners love and we at Pandora and SiriusXM love to deliver.”