New York DJ And Producer DJ Spinbad Dead At 46

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Chris “DJ Spinbad” Sullivan, a New York turntablist, producer and radio personality, had died. He was 46.

His death was confirmed on social media by his friend and colleague, comedian Russell Peters. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Sullivan, a veteran New York DJ, was known for his prolific mixtape output, releasing 23 between 1995 and 2013, as well as 2 of his own albums – 2001’s ‘Underground Airplay’ and a compilation ‘FabricLive.14’ in 2004.

He was also a fixture of New York Radio and he was a frequent guest on the syndicated radio show Live In Tha Den With Big Tigger, and he was a fixture on WWPR, and Z100 (WHTZ) where he performed live from Webster Hall on Saturday nights for several years.

After news of his passing broke, his DJ colleagues expressed their grief and admiration for Sullivan.

“The world is culturally emptier today without him – I wish I had the chance to say goodbye. I send love to his family and, today – listen to his 80s mix (the 90s one is amazing too). Rest in peace Spinbad,” DJ Yoda said.

“Damn, RIP DJ SPINBAD legendary talent,” Canada’s DJ A-Trak said.