Lucinda Williams Recovering After Suffering Stroke

(CelebrityAccess) — Lucinda Williams suffered a stroke in November and is working with physical therapists to recover her full range of movement, including her ability to play guitar.

Williams, who is 68, revealed her health situation in a new interview with Rolling Stone, telling the publication she was hospitalized in November after doctors discovered a blood clot on the right side of her brain, which affected the left side of her body.

Since then, Williams has been working with therapists to recover but is still walking with a cane and unable to play guitar.

“What happens is your brain gets all… the wires get all crossed and you have to retrain your brain basically, to tell your arm to do whatever it is you’re trying to do,” Williams told Rolling Stone. “So that’s the biggest challenge.”

“It feels like we’re in somebody else’s house. I do, like, walking, with the cane and they watch me and see how well I’m doing. And then I have to do hand and arm exercises. It’s really about regaining my strength and mobility, and range of motion. That’s what they work with me on,” Williams added.

Her husband Thomas Overby told the magazine that she expects to fully recover as doctors saw no signs of brain damage.