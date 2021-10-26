UBS Arena Strikes A Sponsorship Deal With BMW

Belmont Park, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of UBS Arena at Belmont Park’s opening next month, the New York Islanders announced they have secured a deal with automaker BMW to become a sponsoring partner at the arena.

The deal will see BMW become the official luxury vehicle of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders and includes sponsorship of the BMW Premium Entry – East, a VIP entry point for the arena, located near parking areas for the arena’s premium members.

Additionally, the arena will include a vehicle showplace display located within the Great Hall, allowing BMW to showcase their automobiles for arena visitors.

As well, BMW will participate in a variety of brand activations at the arena for current and potential BMW customers.

BMW will also implement a parking program will launch when the building opens in November, allowing guests who arrive to UBS Arena in a BMW to receive complimentary parking for all events.

“We are excited to welcome BMW as a valued partner for both UBS Arena and the New York Islanders,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “To have the opportunity to align with such a prestigious brand as we open this world class venue solidifies what we’ve created here at Belmont Park.”

“We are proud to partner with the New York Islanders to establish a premium presence at UBS Arena through innovative programming and engaging on-site activations,” said Tom Shanley, Regional Vice President, Eastern Region, BMW of North America. “With more than 100 live events annually, we look forward to working together with the New York Islanders to create the ultimate BMW experience with the Ultimate Driving Machine.”

UBS Arena is slated to open its doors to the public on November 20th. The arena will serve as the new home ice for the New York Islanders and was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon.

Once opened, the arena expects to host about 150 major events annually with upcoming announced events including Eric Church on Saturday, December 4, Genesis on Friday, December 10 and a sold out Sebastian Maniscalco show on December 27.