Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Promo Poster Deemed To Offensive For Display In The UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s latest album, Holy Fvck, has been banned in the United Kingdom after the Nation’s Advertising Standards Authority deemed that it might be offensive to Christians.

The poster in question depicted Lovato in a strapped leather outfit, which the ASA described as “bondage-style” laying on top of a large, cushioned crucifix under a banner reading ‘Demi Lovato Holy Fvck.’

According to the ASA, the poster only appeared at six specific sites in London, for a four-day period and was removed on 23 August 2022.

The ASA determined that the poster was likely to cause “serious or widespread offence” on the grounds of religion or belief, and that the ad was “likely to be seen as referring to a swear word that many would find offensive.”

The decision to require the removal of the posters came despite the ASA previously assuring Lovato’s label, Polydor, that the advertising was acceptable to run at the four London locations.

According to the ASA, no punitive actions were taken against Polydor or Universal other than the removal of the ad and an admonishment to ensure their ads did not cause serious or widespread offence in future.