Our goal is to help entertainment industry professional maximize their marketing and business automation strategies – So, we’ll keep this short and sweet!

Here are eight super effective ways venues, venues can obtain consent from customers before sending text messages and comply with relevant laws and regulations:

Opt-in via online ticket purchases: During the online ticket purchase process, venues can ask customers to opt-in to receive text message updates about future concerts and events. The opt-in checkbox should be unchecked by default and clearly indicate what the customer is agreeing to receive. Text-to-Join: Venues can encourage fans and guests to opt-in to text messages by promoting a “text-to-join” keyword at concerts and events, in social media ads or on their website. Fans can simply text the keyword to a designated number to opt-in to receive future updates. Opt-in through Wi-Fi login: Venues can offer free Wi-Fi to fans and guests attending their events and include an opt-in checkbox as part of the Wi-Fi login process. The checkbox should be unchecked by default and clearly indicate what the customer is agreeing to receive. In-store promotions: Venues can run in-store promotions that offer a discount or freebie in exchange for signing up for text message updates. Customers can provide their phone numbers and agree to receive text message updates in order to receive the promotion. Contests and giveaways: Venues can offer exclusive access or prizes through contests and giveaways that require fans and guests to opt-in to receive text message updates in order to enter. QR codes: Venues can create QR codes that fans and guests can scan with their smartphones to opt-in to receive text message updates about future events. Text reminders: During the checkout process for online purchases, concert venues can provide an option for customers to receive text reminders for upcoming concerts and events. Customers can opt-in by providing their phone number and agreeing to receive text message reminders. Ask for consent when collecting personal information: Venues can obtain consent from customers when collecting personal information by including a checkbox that customers must select to agree to receive text message updates.

It’s always important to obtain explicit consent from customers before sending text messages and to comply with relevant laws and regulations such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to avoid potential legal issues.