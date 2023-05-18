Sony Music Masterworks Acquires A Majority Stake In Spanish Live Events Company Proactiv

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment announced it has taken a controlling interest in the Barcelona-based live and experiential events producer Proactiv Entertainment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Proactiv Entertainment’s current managing director Nicolas Renna will remain at the company’s helm, overseeing day-to-day operations. In that role, he will collaborate with Masterworks President Mark Cavell, as well as Sony Music Spain & Portugal President Jose-Maria Barbat as the company looks to expand its live entertainment offerings.

Founded in 1987 by Horacio Renna, a pioneer in event production in the Spanish and Latin American markets, Proactiv stages a range of live events, including concerts, festivals, touring theatricals and family friendly shows, as well as touring immersive events based on established intellectual property.

Live music and events produced by the company in recent years includes performances in Spain by Andrea Bocelli, Malu, Juan Luis Guerra, Dani Martin, Juanes and Maluma as well as touring shows based on IP such as Disney on Ice, Disney Live!, The Lion King, WWE Live, Hamilton, the Harlem Globetrotters, Monster Jam, Harry Potter In Concert, Star Wars In Concert, Walking with Dinosaurs, Marvel Universe Live and Peppa Pig, among others.

Proactiv Entertainment is also the producer behind the touring experiences of Meet Vincent Van Gogh, FC Barcelona Exhibition, and Secret Garden.

“I feel very proud to continue my father’s legacy, as well as the work I began at Proactiv Entertainment almost 20 years ago, with a partner like Sony Music Entertainment. We share vision and values, and we are firmly committed to creating a global leader in production and promotion of live experiences. With the support of Mark Cavell and the rest of the team across SME’s global network, we will access new territories, grow our portfolio of properties and generate emotions to new audiences,” company Nicolas Renna, Managing Director of Proactiv Entertainment, stated.

“I am very happy and proud that Proactiv Entertainment, which I founded over 35 years ago, is joining the Sony Music Entertainment family. We have built our company to be one of the leaders in our sector and a standard-bearer through our values, professionalism, and hard work. Today starts a new era of success, made even greater by a partner with such great history and world-class capabilities,” company founder Horacio Renna added.

Lisbeth R. Barron initiated the transaction and her firm, firm Barron International Group, LLC represented Proactiv Entertainment in the deal’s negotiations as its financial advisor. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.