Ivan Neville has a really good new album, “Touch My Soul.” We talk about everything from his early years in New Orleans to working with the Neville Brothers, Bonnie Raitt and Keith Richards…as well as his drug addiction and so much more. Ivan is a great guy, you’ll understand why he’s buddies with all the players!

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/b00ce416-7a31-4f6e-9ac1-2d55daeb23ae/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-ivan-neville

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/ivan-neville-303391940