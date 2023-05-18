Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ivan Neville

Ivan Neville has a really good new album, “Touch My Soul.” We talk about everything from his early years in New Orleans to working with the Neville Brothers, Bonnie Raitt and Keith Richards…as well as his drug addiction and so much more. Ivan is a great guy, you’ll understand why he’s buddies with all the players!

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/b00ce416-7a31-4f6e-9ac1-2d55daeb23ae/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-ivan-neville

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/ivan-neville-303391940

 

