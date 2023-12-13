Mohegan Sun Arena Confirms Fifth Show Date For The Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – In response to the success of his four rapid sell-out tour dates at the 10,000-capacity award-winning venue, Mohegan Sun Arena – a fifth show date for Matt Rife’s ProbleMATTIc World Tour has been added. The popular comedian is set to take over the Arena in 2024 from Wednesday, February 21, through Sunday, February 25, with all shows starting at 8:00 pm. This five-night run of consecutive shows is a record-breaking first for Mohegan Sun Arena.

In addition, Mohegan Sun’s Corporate Entertainment office, headquartered in Uncasville and led by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s (MGE) Corporate Worldwide President, Tom Cantone, booked Rife at the MGE-owned OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Canada – selling out three consecutive shows during the pre-sale in less than an hour.

Tickets to the fifth show go on sale Friday (December 15) at 1:00 pm via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday (December 16), subject to availability. All guests must be 18+ to attend.

Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content and quick-witted, remarkable crowd engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally. As one of the most buzzed-about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling out comedy clubs and theaters nationwide on his most extensive tour which kicked off in July of this year.