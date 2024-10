Marlo is a Hollywood trailblazer, her show “That Girl” was the first to portray a single career woman and paved the way for actresses to follow like Mary Tyler Moore, Murphy Brown and Moore. Hear how Marlo landed the role of “That Girl” and how she parlayed that into an amazing 45 year career in TV, film, and on Broadway.

Marlo is incredibly passionate and eloquent about St. Jude’s Hospital and its mission to help children stricken with cancer and their families.