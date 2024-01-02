LyricFind Acquires Rotor, Partners With CD Baby For Easy Video Creation

(HYPEBOT) – LyricFind has acquired Rotor Videos and partnered with CD Baby to launch integrations of Rotor’s video tools and LyricFind’s Lyric Video Enterprise solution.

Rotor Videos‘ AI-powered tools allow artists with no editing skills to quickly make videos for Spotify Canvas, Apple Motion Art, song lyrics, social media, and more that can include their clips and artwork.

CD Baby artists can now create quality video content directly on the CD Baby platform.

LyricFind reports that it grew both revenue and its lyrics catalog by nearly 50%, significantly increasing royalties paid to publishers and songwriters. The Rotor Videos team will continue to be led by Diarmuid Moloney, Rotor’s Founder & CEO, who will report directly to Darryl Ballantyne, LyricFind’s Founder & CEO.

This short video shows how to make a Spotify Canvas video using Rotor.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.