Dayglo Presents Names Jesse Lauter Head of Production & Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Peter Shapiro’s Dayglo Presents announced the appointment of noted filmmaker and music producer Jesse Lauter to the role of Head of Production & Media.

In the newly created position, Lauter will take on oversight of creative and technical aspects of video and audio production for Shapiro’s properties, including The Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl (Williamsburg, Las Vegas, Nashville and Philadelphia), the newly added Bearsville Theatre, as well as two other venues that are currently in development.

A graduate of New York University’s Clive Davis Institute, Lauter got his start in the industry as a producer/engineer/mixer, working in the studio with artists such as Ben Harper, Stephen Stills & Judy Collins, The Low Anthem, and Lenny Kaye, among others.

His credits include an executive producer role on ATO Record’s Bob Dylan In The 80s: Volume One as well as producer of Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen, a tribute concert and live album that featured Richard Thompson, Josh Ritter, Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), Cassandra Jenkins, Low Cut Connie, among others.

Most recently, he served as Director of Production for Manhattan’s Central Synagogue, where over the last decade, he oversaw the launch of their livestreaming program which turned them into the world’s most-watched Jewish-worship broadcast. He also produced concerts and events at high-profile New York City venues such as Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, and the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

Peter Shapiro said, “I am thrilled to have Jesse join the Dayglo team. He is a long-time friend and collaborator and the position of Head of Production & Media lies at the intersection of everything at a company like Dayglo. Jesse is uniquely qualified for it so we are super excited.”

“It brings me great joy to officially join the Dayglo team as their new Head of Production & Media. I’ve been a part of this family for a long time, and have so much love and respect for Pete and what he has built. It’s a perfect fit, and with my diverse resume and skill-set, and life-long love for live music and high-quality production, I know we will do big things. In collaboration with this amazing staff, I hope to push this company even further and help them continue to be the gold standard for promoting and supporting the best talent in music today,” Lauter added.