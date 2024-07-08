The Winners Announced For The Inaugural Sphere XO Student Design Challenge

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment revealed the winners of the inaugural Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, where more than 100,000 students in Clark County were invited to submit artwork to be displayed on the LED exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

In the end, eight students, ranging from elementary school to graduate school, were selected to have their Fourth of July themed artwork to be displayed on the exterior of the sphere as the City of Las Vegas celebrated America’s Independece Day.

The display of student art on the 4th marked the first time that members of the general public had their work featured on the surface of the already-iconic venue.

“The Exosphere has received global recognition not only for its captivating visuals, but also as a next-generation platform for public art,” said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment. “We are proud that through the XO Student Design Challenge we were able to leverage Sphere’s technology and use this digital canvas to further artistic expression from Las Vegas’ student artists. Congratulations to all the winners, and we hope audiences around the world are inspired by their creativity.”

According to Sphere Entertainment, more than 100 finalists were selected with the public casting votes to select four of the winners, with the remaining four selected by a panel of judges.

Students with winning entries received scholarships worth $10,000 from Sphere, while their schools were granted a $10,000 donation to support their art programs.

The winners of the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge are:

• Elementary School:

o Rafael Ayala Toledo – Grade 5, Mackey Elementary School

o Simone Enriquez – Grade 5, McCaw Elementary School

• Middle School:

o Kathryn Honeycutt – Grade 8, Anthony Saville Middle School

o Robyn Alejandro – Grade 8, Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School

• High School:

o Alexandra Ashdown – Senior, Liberty High School

o Alicia Valle – Junior, Legacy High School

• College:

o Linjie Ying – Graduate Student, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

o Raul Montez – Senior, University of Nevada, Las Vegas