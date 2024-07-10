Ellen DeGeneres Cancels Multiple Dates, Hints The Tour May Be Her Last

(CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning stand-up comic and former daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres canceled a series of shows for her upcoming comedy tour and suggested that the tour may be her last.

Impacted shows included scheduled performances at the Music Hall At Fair Park in Dallas on July 10th; The Masonic in San Francisco on July 21st; S. Mark Taper Auditorium in Seattle on July 23rd; and the Chicago Theatre on August 11.

A reason for the cancellations was not provided beyond a notice that “unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

DeGeneres also suggested during a recent appearance that she was not planning a return to the limelight after her forthcoming Netflix special, which is slated for release on the streaming platform later this year.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she told the crowd at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts during a recent performance.

DeGeneres, who got her start as a stand-up comic in the 1980s, transitioned to television in the 1990s a starring role on the sit-com Ellen, where her character famously came out as gay, while DeGeneres did the same thing in real life.

In 2003, she launched The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a daytime talk show that ran for 19 seasons before she stepped away amid accusations of being abusive to staff.