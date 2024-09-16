Frontwave Arena, Southern California’s Newest Sports And Entertainment Venue, Officially Opens Its Doors

OCEANSIDE, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Frontwave Arena, a brand new multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue in Oceanside has officially opened its doors to the public.

Located in Oceanside’s El Corazon Park, the 7,500-capacity arena will sports and a variety of live entertainemtn offerings, including music, comedy, family shows, as well as community events.

The arena will serve as the new home for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League and the newly announced NBA G League San Diego Clippers, as well as host traveling sporting events such as the AVP Beach Volleyball League, International FANCLB Cup – USA vs Mexico, and the LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA preseason game on October 8th.

“After a year and a half of construction and two years of architectural development, we are thrilled to see this massive project finally come to fruition,” says Josh Elias, Co-Founder and CEO of Frontwave Arena. “We’ve overcome many challenges and I couldn’t be more proud to see our vision for an independently owned venue, for San Diegans by San Diegans, realized.”

The arena, which cost more than $80 million to bring to fruition, was privately funded with a focus on art design and technology for optimal guest experience. The venue features features acoustic absorption insulation throughout the arena bowl to reduce noise, reverberations, echoes, and distortions; two high definition video scoreboards and a 360º ribbon board, providing key information for fans.

The arena also boasts VIP accommodations, including a premium lounge and patio capacity for 300 along with 16 premium suites and three VIP viewing decks.

“Frontwave Arena is committed to delivering great guest experiences,” says Thierry Gray, Frontwave Arena’s Chief Operating Officer. “When it comes to entertainment, details really matter. And that’s why we put so much effort into the design of the arena, to make sure we’re delivering world-class acoustics and visual capabilities.”

The arena makes its debut on September 16th with the Gold Over America Tour starring Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and will host its first concert on October 15th with a performance by Cake, produced in partnership with BellyUp Entertainment.