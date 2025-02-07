FireAid Benefit Concert Extended On-Demand for a Year AsThe Ballmers Commit To Continued Donation Matching

Due to overwhelming and continued demand, streaming partners of the FireAid Benefit have extended on-demand access to the January 30th benefit concert for an entire year.

The streaming partners include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iHeart, KTLA+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock/NBCNewsNow, Sirius XM, TikTok, Veeps, and YouTube, allowing continued fundraising activities to help the beleagured citizens of Los Angeles in the wake of devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of the city in January.

Additionally, Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft executive and his wife, Connie, extended their commitment to matching every streaming donation to help raise funds for the cause.

The first phase of grants is expected to be awarded by mid-February.

FireAid was made possible by the 30 artists such as Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell and John Mayer, who generously donated their time and talent for this historic event.

FireAid was a collaborative effort led by Shelli and Irving Azoff, the Azoff family, Live Nation, and the LA Clippers, with Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet serving as executive producer and Rick Krim as talent producer.