Trump Guts The Kennedy Center’s Leadership, Appoints Himself Chair

WASHINGTON (CelebrityAccess) — In a move that seems to be drawn straight from a dictator’s playbook, U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced on Wednesday that he had been named chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Mr. Trump posted on social media: “It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

According to the President’s post, he was unanimously elected by the 17 appointees who now make up the Kennedy Center’s board. The board, which includes multiple political appointees—such as policy advisor Dan Scavino, recently confirmed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Florida lobbyist Brian D. Ballard—appears to be built around loyalty to the president rather than expertise in the arts.

The announcement did not acknowledge the absurdity of a sitting president appointing himself to a leadership position at the nation’s premier performing arts institution and then basking in the alleged “honor” of his self-appointment.

Meanwhile, Deborah F. Rutter, the Kennedy Center’s longtime president, has been removed from her position, according to The New York Times. In her place, former diplomat Richard Grenell, a Trump ally who previously served as Ambassador to Germany, has been named interim president.

At press time, it remains unclear what impact the appointment of President Trump and his allies to the Kennedy Center’s leadership will have on its programming and artistic direction.

Since its founding in 1958 as a national cultural institution, the Kennedy Center has played a key role in American performing arts, hosting world-renowned artists and prestigious events. It has been recognized for its diverse programming, featuring ballet, classical music, jazz, and theater. The center also leads arts education programs, outreach initiatives, and global partnerships, maintaining its status as a vital link between the U.S. and the broader arts community.

History has shown that when political leaders seek to reshape cultural institutions in their own image, the results often serve ideology rather than artistic expression. The arts, long a space for dissent and diversity, can easily become a vehicle for reinforcing state narratives when placed under the control of political loyalists. Such moves have, in the past, transformed national theaters, museums, and concert halls, and movie palaces from showcases of artistic achievement into instruments of political messaging—often at the expense of artistic freedom.