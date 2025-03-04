True Tickets Partners With Oregon’s Hult Center

EUGENE, OR (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets continued to make inroads in the performing arts world through after signing a partnership with the Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene, Oregon.

The deal, the first for the company in Oregon, will see True Tickets provide digital ticketing delivery and services for the venue.

The Hult Center is a key part of the performing arts scene in the Northwest, hosting a wide variety of events in its Silva Concert Hall and Soreng Theater. The Hult Center currently hosts the Ballet Fantastique, the Eugene Ballet, the Eugene Opera, the Eugene Concert Choir, the Eugene Symphony and the Oregon Bach Festival.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Hult Center as our first Oregon partner and to bring our secure ticketing platform to their iconic venue,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “With this partnership, the Hult Center can offer patrons greater peace of mind while building a more connected, engaged community of performing arts enthusiasts.”

“We’re really excited to be working with True Tickets and to have the opportunity to provide the best experience possible for our valued patrons,” said Rich Hobby, Director of Marketing. “As we continue to welcome guests to Eugene for exceptional performances, True Tickets will help us provide a more secure and streamlined ticketing solution that aligns with our commitment to delivering a premium arts experience.”