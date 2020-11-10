Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa Join The Lineup For 2020’s Virtual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Stand Up for Heroes, a night of comedy and music in support of America’s veterans and their families, is going virtual for 2020.

Hosted by comedian Jon Stewart, Stand Up For Heroes features a lineup that includes Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Patti Scialfa, Iliza Shlesinger, and Bruce Springsteen, with special guests including Jeannie Gaffigan, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Ray Romano, and more.

The event will also shine a spotlight on inspiring moments, and stories of resilience while recognizing members of the armed service, and we’re reliably told to expect some surprises as well.

Stand Up For Heroes will raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation and support its mission of supporting programs for veterans.

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

“We’re extremely honored and proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honor them over the last 14 years through this great event.”

The 14th annual SUFH will air on Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network. Please visit https://www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org/StandUp for more information.

Stand Up for Heroes is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival and is brought to you by Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Veterans on Wall Street, led by Citi, HSBC Bank, and Wells Fargo, and supported by Vehicles for Veterans.