Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Shot, Dogs Stolen

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her dogs were stolen at gunpoint in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

According to CNN, a source close to Lady G said she is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs – two French bulldogs named Koji and Gustav – no questions asked.

Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward, the source told CNN.

Joe Germanotta, a Manhattan restaurateur, and Lady Gaga’s father told the New York Post that she is currently in Italy but has been in communication with him over the incident.

“We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible,” Germanotta the told the publication. “It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

The dogwalker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer was transported to the hospital after the attack and is expected to recover.