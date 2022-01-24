Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Just Purchased A Staten Island Ferry – What’s Next?

STATEN ISLAND, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast members and current Scarlett Johansson and Kim Kardashian beau’s – Colin Jost and Pete Davidson just snapped up a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry with visions of turning it into a club.

Davidson and Jost, both born and raised in Staten Island purchased a 277-foot vessel that was in service from 1965 until 2001. The vessel, named “John F. Kennedy” ran between Manhattan and Staten Island and was purchased at auction for $280,100 by Jost, Davidson and Paul Italia, owner of The Stand comedy club. Italia told The New York Post their motivation, “Everybody involved had the same ambition – not to see this thing go to the scrapyard.”

According to a Vulture report, the trio plan to renovate the ferry with “comedy, art and food” and that it will stay permanently docked with the location TBA. NYC mayor Eric Adams is all in as he posted via Twitter, “I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life. Let us know how we can help, and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage.”

This past weekend’s SNL gave a nod to the purchase with a skit about “three guys who just bought a boat.” See the skit below.