Joe Pascarell, Lead Singer of Pink Floyd Tribute Band, The Machine Has Died

(CelebrityAccess) – Joe Pascarell, co-founder and lead singer of Pink Floyd Tribute Band, The Machine has died. No cause of death has been given. Formed in 1988 by Joe Pascarell and Tahrah Cohen, The Machine is one of the oldest US Pink Floyd tribute bands and have performed all over the world.

Pascarell left the band in 2012 but returned in the fall of 2015, once again taking his place as lead vocalist and guitarist. He’s been recognized for his extensive knowledge of the Pink Floyd catalog and for his ability to sing both the Waters and Gilmour parts during live performances. The Machine, together for over 30 years have appeared at renowned music festivals such as Riverbend, Gathering of the Vibes, Germany’s Rock of Ages and Bonnaroo. In addition, the band has also previously been backed by full orchestras such as the Atlanta, Detroit and San Diego Symphonies.

Former Agent and current CelebrityAccess CEO Marc Gentilella called Pascarell a friend, of the highest order.

“I lost my friend, heartbroken. I spent over a decade representing him and his band, from their infancy to their growth into selling out incredible venues and theatres throughout America and internationally – a soulmate. For 24 years after I moved on (and proudly watched, from afar, their much deserved success and growth), we stayed in touch. We spoke via text a few weeks back about playing, performing and life. He was a man who always made you feel good about yourself – so supportive and selfless. They just don’t make them like Joe anymore. Still sitting here stunned this morning, but remembering the amazing ride we all took together during those years and our first Bonnaroo show.”

The band have posted on social media in the wake of Pascarell’s death and have urged fans to share their experiences.

“It is with the most broken of hearts that we announce the passing of our friend, bandmate, and brother, Joe Pascarell. We’re eternally grateful for the lifetime of friendship and music we’ve shared on-stage and off, and we know he will be with us as The Machine continues on. Shine on, Joe. *Please share your favorite memories of Joe with us below. We hope you know how much he loved and appreciated every single one of you.* ”

The fans have listened in kind and some of their responses are below:

Ruth C: “I am very stricken by the sudden loss of this dear, special human. Such talent and powerful connection to his audience and devoted fans. An incredible brotherhood with his beloved Machine band-mates. He has left an indelible mark and deep void. I will always recall the many times he called me out from the stage during shows, much to my sweet embarrassment. Sending love to you Joe… and wherever you are, put on a hat Joe. “

Dara S: “One of my favorite moments was at The Jefferson. Joe had come out onto the floor and came up to Steve and me saying he wanted to see what our view was like. He then asked for requests and we chatted a bit. This personal 1:1 was such a sweet surprise. However, my dearest memories were seeing Joe getting into the music and into the crowd. How he’d smile at us and make eye contact. I still have the guitar pick he tossed to me. Steve and I were deeply shocked and saddened when we learned the news early this morning. We carry special memories with us and these memories are truly a blessing. Yes, Joe will Shine On.”

Danielle M: “What?! We loved and appreciated him so much. I remember standing outside of the Norva. I had driven down alone because nobody was able to go with me. Joe came up to me and we started talking. He invited me in and got me a Machine shirt. That started over 10 years following the band up and down the east coast. From holiday shows at BB Kings to summer shows at Riverbend. Joe always took care of me. He’d invite me backstage and tell me stories of travel. We shared the same birthday. He absolutely changed my life with that one interaction. He was a good friend and a bad ass guitar player and he will be sorely missed. Huge hugs to the band, and crew. I know you are hurting more than we all know. Thank you for the years and the shows, they are some of the best memories of my life. I love you all. Now, excuse me while I cry myself to sleep. “

Friend, business partner and drummer of the machine, Tahrah Cohen sums it up best.

“Joe was one of my best friends for nearly 40 years, my bandmate and my teacher. I’ll miss him for the rest of my life, along with everyone else.”

The tributes don’t end there. You can view the outpouring of love via their official Facebook page HERE.