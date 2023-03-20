Symphonic Distribution Signs Global Publishing Deal With Alex Angelo

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Symphonic Distribution has signed Nashville-based songwriter and producer Alex Angelo to a global music publishing deal.

Angelo learned under the tutelage of Kenneth “Babyface” Edwards and Antonio Dixon and is currently in the studio working on his own music to release, as well as writing for other artists’ projects. In addition, he also curates, mixes, and hosts In The Mix With Alex Angelo, a four-hour weekly radio show through Yea Networks in both Top 40/Hot AC and Rhythmic versions.

Angelo was signed as the flagship writer for the new publishing branch of Symphonic, led by Chief Content Officer (CCO) Randall Foster and Creative Director, Eric Olson.

“We are thrilled to bring Alex into the family as our first signed writer. His versatility and work ethic are refreshing and we cannot wait to do big things with him.”