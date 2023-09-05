Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Ludacris

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Ludacris – Grammy Winning Rapper, Actor – “Fast & Furious”

(CelebrityAccess) — A very revealing and eye-opening conversation with Ludacris as he talks about his early days and struggles s a rapper, what hard lessons he learned coming up in the music business, his fascinating writing process and what inspires him, his new animated series for young girls inspired by his daughter, hear him talk about raising 4 girls, what legacy he wants to leave for them and with his music, what his transition to acting has been like and more.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ludacris-grammy-winning-rapper-actor-fast-furious/id1118318083?i=1000538661853

