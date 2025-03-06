Richard Vega And Stephen Schulcz Named Partners At WME

MIAMI & LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) -Talent agency WME announced announced that veteran talent executives Richard Vega and Stephen Schulcz have been promoted to partners in the company’s music division.

Vega continues to be based in Miami after relocating to the region in 2024 as part of WME’s expansion of the agency’s Latin music business. His roster includes Alvaro Diaz, Becky G, Café Tacvba, Humbe, Kevin Kaarl, LP, Saiko, Tainy, Will Smith and Xavi, among others. He has also worked with Latin artists such as Tainy since 2018, helping to elevate him into the live space, including his first sod-out arena show in Puerto Rico in 2024.

Schulcz, who is based in WME’s Los Angeles offices, oversees a roster that includes Givēon, Weezer, Kid Cudi, Swae Lee, Macklemore, Sam Fender, Livingston, Coheed and Cambria, Oliver Tree, ian, Nicki Nicole, Mike Campbell, Mark Ambor, Montell Fish, David Kushner, The Avalanches, Passion Pit and Jean Dawson. His collaborations include working with Teddy Swims, helping him to move from clubs to arenas.